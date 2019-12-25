Kleros Tops 1-Day Volume of $439.00 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $439.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001085 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,115,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

