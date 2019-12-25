KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.90 Million

Brokerages expect KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to report $483.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.00 million and the highest is $513.80 million. KKR & Co Inc reported sales of $541.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.
On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co Inc.
KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.
In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,670,000 after buying an additional 1,067,234 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 73.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 16.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. 957,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,182. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.67.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 25.91%.
About KKR & Co Inc
KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.
