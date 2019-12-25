Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5,490.00

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,490 ($72.22) and last traded at GBX 5,475 ($72.02), with a volume of 10026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,435 ($71.49).

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion and a PE ratio of 2,799.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,245.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,356.59.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.