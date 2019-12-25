KickCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One KickCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00181108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.01189946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00118515 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, IDEX, Bancor Network, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

