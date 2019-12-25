Keyera (TSE:KEY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.79

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.79 and traded as high as $34.43. Keyera shares last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 256,300 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Raymond James set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$834.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Keyera Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

