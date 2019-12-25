Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Kemper posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.74. 108,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,523. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kemper has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $91.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 972.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.