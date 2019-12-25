Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kazera Global (LON:KZG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.39) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) by GBX 0.01 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:KZG remained flat at $GBX 0.43 ($0.01) on Wednesday. 521,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.87. Kazera Global has a one year low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Kazera Global in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the tantalite mining business in Southern Africa. It has interests in the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

