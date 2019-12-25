Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (KMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 219,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,029. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

