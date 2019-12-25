Kava Trading 8.8% Higher This Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00014817 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $2.45 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00180987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.01197734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119410 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kava