Karbo Price Tops $0.0566 on Major Exchanges (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Karbo has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Karbo has a market capitalization of $459,000.00 and $455.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Kuna, Cryptopia and BTC Trade UA.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00633513 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001634 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Karbo

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,112,019 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kuna, BTC Trade UA, TradeOgre, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.