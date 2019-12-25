JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (JPMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.0692 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Shares of JPMF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576. JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86.

