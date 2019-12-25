Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI) Trading 3% Higher

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 351 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 351 ($4.62), 66,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 186,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.68 ($4.48).

The stock has a market cap of $481.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 340.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 334.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

