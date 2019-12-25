JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5887 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $62.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.