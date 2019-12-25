JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.57 (BATS:BBJP)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5657 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

BATS BBJP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,928 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63.

