Joule Reaches Market Cap of $38.12 Million (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Joule has a total market capitalization of $38.12 million and approximately $46,771.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joule coin can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Joule has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joule Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com

Joule Coin Trading

Joule can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joule should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joule using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

