John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.38. 25,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,639. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $28.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

