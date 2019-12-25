John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Shares Up 0.1%

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.15, 7,201 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 37,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 3.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 19.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

