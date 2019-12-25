John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II alerts:

NYSE PDT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $17.87. 44,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,185. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.