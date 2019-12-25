John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Declares $0.20 Semi-annual Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1961 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,587. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $28.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40.

