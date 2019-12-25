iTicoin Hits One Day Volume of $191.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One iTicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00010088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $23,518.00 and $191.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iTicoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.