iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:EMBH)

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMBH traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. 810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

