iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP) Announces $0.58 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5753 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $22.89.

