iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Plans $0.12 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1245 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. 168,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,760. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $32.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

