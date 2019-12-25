IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Trading Up 5.4%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.53, approximately 132,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 45,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 14,600 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Insiders have purchased 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $59,450 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IRIDEX by 119.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IRIDEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

