ION Reaches Market Cap of $509,330.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. ION has a total market cap of $509,330.00 and approximately $127.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007180 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001578 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,139,434 coins and its circulating supply is 12,239,434 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is ion.community . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

