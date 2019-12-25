Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.92.

IRET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after buying an additional 75,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRET traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $79.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

