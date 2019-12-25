Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 115,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,490. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

