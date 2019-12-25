Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1795 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.86. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,399. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95.

