Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0504 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of IDHQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. 50,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,617. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

