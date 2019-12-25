Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0504 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of IDHQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. 50,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,617. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.
About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF
