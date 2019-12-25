Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 107.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of IVR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 825,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.80 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

