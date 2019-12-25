InterValue Reaches Market Capitalization of $42,031.00 (INVE)

InterValue (CURRENCY:INVE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One InterValue token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. InterValue has a total market capitalization of $42,031.00 and $30,984.00 worth of InterValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InterValue has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00181379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.01197940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119422 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

InterValue’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,892,710 tokens. The official website for InterValue is www.inve.one . InterValue’s official Twitter account is @intervaluepro and its Facebook page is accessible here . InterValue’s official message board is medium.com/@intervalueproject

InterValue can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InterValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InterValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InterValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

