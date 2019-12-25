Ink Protocol Price Hits $0.0006 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, COSS, IDEX and Bancor Network. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $201,869.00 and $41,999.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.01196569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,379,411 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bancor Network, Bibox, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

