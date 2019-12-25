Inhibitor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTI) Stock Price Down 17%

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INTI)’s stock price was down 17% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 3,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 19,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation.

