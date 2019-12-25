Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities downgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after buying an additional 123,959 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. 89,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,333. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

