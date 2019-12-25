II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

IIVI opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 122.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth about $55,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in II-VI by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

