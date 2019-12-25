IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $263.26. 191,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,586. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.28. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

