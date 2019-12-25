ICE ROCK MINING Market Cap Achieves $1.39 Million (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One ICE ROCK MINING token can now be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00001215 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $44,535.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00182470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.01197685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025280 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00118950 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s genesis date was October 9th, 2017. ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 tokens. The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

ICE ROCK MINING Token Trading

ICE ROCK MINING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using US dollars.

