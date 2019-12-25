Hurify Achieves Market Cap of $42,673.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 94.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Hurify token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinMex and Tidex. During the last seven days, Hurify has traded up 162% against the US dollar. Hurify has a total market cap of $42,673.00 and approximately $423.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.06032468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001936 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hurify Profile

Hurify (HUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify . The official website for Hurify is hurify.co . Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinMex, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

