Huobi Token Market Cap Reaches $686.67 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00038986 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Bibox and Gate.io. Huobi Token has a market cap of $686.67 million and approximately $106.85 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.36 or 0.06018772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029827 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001935 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023124 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

