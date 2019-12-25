Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.41

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.41 and traded as low as $78.60. Huntsworth shares last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 40,088 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNT. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Huntsworth to an “add” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 133 ($1.75).

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.41.

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

