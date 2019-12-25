Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Hubbell reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other Hubbell news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $176,990.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hubbell by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after buying an additional 52,105 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hubbell by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 13.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 394,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,467,000 after buying an additional 46,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Hubbell by 4.5% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 55,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $147.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $92.92 and a 12-month high of $149.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 49.93%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.