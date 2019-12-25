Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.15. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 147,722 shares trading hands.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 102,938 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

