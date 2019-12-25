HOQU Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BitForex and Cobinhood. HOQU has a market cap of $228,874.00 and $33,764.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

