Honest 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Honest has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Honest token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. Honest has a total market capitalization of $270,048.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00181267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.01194226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024814 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119122 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.