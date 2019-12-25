Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

In other news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $494,098.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,576.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,221.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $928,805 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $517,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Shares of HIBB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 265,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $487.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.75 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.34%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

