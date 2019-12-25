Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCCI shares. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. 25,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $32.51.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.