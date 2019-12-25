Hemp Naturals (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Trading 8.2% Higher

Hemp Naturals Inc (OTCMKTS:HPMM)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 8,543 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 57,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

About Hemp Naturals (OTCMKTS:HPMM)

Hemp Naturals, Inc focuses on researching, developing, acquiring, and selling products made of industrial hemp. The company offers rolling papers through 25 retail outlets, which include gas stations, convenience stores, tobacco shops, and liquor stores. It intends to offer consumer goods that are made of industrial hemp and/or the non-psychoactive ingredients of the cannabis plant, such as nutritional hemp health supplements, hemp shakes and/or foods, and beauty supply products, as well as hemp clothing.

