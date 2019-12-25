Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic bought 66,868 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $86,259.72. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 102,439 shares of company stock valued at $178,492. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $3,736,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1,207.4% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,067,007 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 91.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,771,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 848,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 982.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 585,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $1,114,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 56,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.