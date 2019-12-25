Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.92, approximately 33,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 31,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. This is a boost from Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 4,850.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

