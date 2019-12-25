Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNLN. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Greenlane news, Director Richard Taney purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 246,375 shares of company stock worth $753,041.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth about $16,775,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 295,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 226,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

GNLN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,869. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

